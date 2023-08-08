Young man commits suicide after wife seeks divorce in Nagpur

Nagpur: A 26-year-old man committed suicide following his wife’s request for a divorce. The incident occurred in Ramteke Nagar area of Ajni Police Station on Monday afternoon, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Mohit Sukhchand Choudhary (26), a native of Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh. He was living in a rented accommodation in Ramteke Nagar and was working as a painter.

According to police, Mohit had tied the nuptial knot just a month ago. However, the couple soon found themselves engaged in arguments. The wife returned to her parental home. She eventually approached Mohit, expressing her desire for a divorce, causing him mental depression. Unable to cope with the depression, Mohit committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling rod with a nylone wire.

Ajni police led by PSI Siddhant Mhaske rushed to the spot and performed panchanama. The police have recovered a suicide note from the spot in which Mohit cited his wife’s intention to divorce him as the motive for his suicide.

A case of accidental death was registered by Ajni police. Further investigation is on.

