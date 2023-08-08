Monson on a week-long break in Vidarbha

Nagpur: The monsoon rains will take a week-long break all over Vidarbha after the above normal rains in July. India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted that weather in Vidarbha will remain dry till August 13. One or two spells of light showers are likely to take place in some parts of the region.

The maximum temperature once again increased and on Monday, the day temperature crossed the 30 degrees Celsius mark in most parts of Vidarbha. In last 24 hours, Gadchiroli recorded the highest 26 mm rainfall followed by Gondia (5.6 mm), Akola (1.8 mm), Buldhana (3 mm), Nagpur (3 mm), and Yavatmal (1.3 mm).

On Monday, Chandrapur recorded the highest maximum temperature with 32.8 degrees Celsius. Whereas Nagpur (32.3 degrees Celsius), and Brahmapuri (32.0 degrees Celsius) also recorded the maximum temperature above 32 degrees mark.

Other parts like Akola (31.1 degrees Celsius), Gadchiroli (30.4 degrees Celsius), Gondia (30.8 degrees Celsius), and Wardha (30.8 degrees Celsius) recorded the day temperature above 30 degrees. Amravati, Buldhana, Washim and Yavatmal recorded the maximum temperature below 30 degrees Celsius.

