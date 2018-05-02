Video Nagpur: Zone 2 cops raid two cafes for serving hukka amid lockdown-like restrictions in city

Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Sat, May 29th, 2021

    Nagpur: The vigilant squad of Zone 2 Police led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vinita S conducted raids at two hukka parlours — Haveli Cafe in Ambazari and The Fusion Cafe in Dharampeth — on Friday night. Besides, confiscating materials worth around ₹20 lakh, sum of 22 accused were taken into custody during the two raids. Owners of both the cafes have been booked under relevant Sections of IPC and Pandemic act.

