Video Nagpur: Zone 2 cops raid two cafes for serving hukka amid lockdown-like restrictions in city

Nagpur: The vigilant squad of Zone 2 Police led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vinita S conducted raids at two hukka parlours — Haveli Cafe in Ambazari and The Fusion Cafe in Dharampeth — on Friday night. Besides, confiscating materials worth around ₹20 lakh, sum of 22 accused were taken into custody during the two raids. Owners of both the cafes have been booked under relevant Sections of IPC and Pandemic act.