Nagpur: The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 3, Lohit Matani on Friday led foot patrolling and Special Combing Operation in all the police stations of Zone 3.

Zone 3 cops searched the houses of 60 accused and found one externed criminal within the city boundary. The accused was rounded up at police station. Zone 3 cops also initiated three prohibition actions against the establishment defying Covid norms.