Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, May 29th, 2021

    Petrol hits century in Nagpur

    Nagpur: Following oil marketing companies revised the fuel prices on Friday night, petrol surpassed the Rs 100/liter mark creating an all-time high record in the Second Capital of the State. Petrol will be sold at a price of Rs 100.02/- per liter in the city on Saturday, as the new rates are applicable for the following day.

    Petrol price was Rs 99.77/- per liter on Friday which gained 25 paise per liter to reach its all-time high. Diesel price also saw a jump of 29 paise per liter on Friday night to touch a new high of Rs 90.62/- per liter. On Friday, diesel price was Rs 90.33/- per liter. Even as the fight against the novel coronavirus continues and peo- ple cutting across all sections of the society are facing hardship due to it, fuel prices are showing consistent hikes for the past couple of weeks.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Petrol hits century in Nagpur
    Petrol hits century in Nagpur
    Video Nagpur: Zone 2 cops raid two cafes for serving hukka amid lockdown-like restrictions in city
    Video Nagpur: Zone 2 cops raid two cafes for serving hukka amid lockdown-like restrictions in city
    DCP Lohit Matani leads Special Combing Operation, foot patrolling in Zone 3
    DCP Lohit Matani leads Special Combing Operation, foot patrolling in Zone 3
    Youth lynched in Lashkaribagh
    Youth lynched in Lashkaribagh
    A CLASS HUMAN DESIGNING DESTINY
    A CLASS HUMAN DESIGNING DESTINY
    उपद्रव खोजी दल ने की 30​ प्रतिष्ठानों पर कार्रवाई
    उपद्रव खोजी दल ने की 30​ प्रतिष्ठानों पर कार्रवाई
    महाराष्ट्र में 15 दिनों के लिए बढ़ाया गया लॉकडाउन, जारी रहेंगी सख्त पाबंदियां
    महाराष्ट्र में 15 दिनों के लिए बढ़ाया गया लॉकडाउन, जारी रहेंगी सख्त पाबंदियां
    व्यवसाय शिक्षकांच्या अडचणी बाबत विरोधी पक्ष नेते देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांची भेट
    व्यवसाय शिक्षकांच्या अडचणी बाबत विरोधी पक्ष नेते देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांची भेट
    ग्रामीण भागातील आरोग्य यंत्रणा अधिक बळकट करणार पालकमंत्री डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    ग्रामीण भागातील आरोग्य यंत्रणा अधिक बळकट करणार पालकमंत्री डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    भारतीय जनता युवा मोर्चा नागपुर महानगरातर्फे स्वातंत्र्यवीर विनायक दामोदर सावरकर यांच्या पुतळ्याला जयंती दिनी माल्यार्पण
    भारतीय जनता युवा मोर्चा नागपुर महानगरातर्फे स्वातंत्र्यवीर विनायक दामोदर सावरकर यांच्या पुतळ्याला जयंती दिनी माल्यार्पण
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145