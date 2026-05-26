Video: Nagpur Tree Cutting Row: Hoarding Installation Sparks Outrage in Dharampeth

Nagpur: Allegations of tree cutting and trimming for the installation of a commercial hoarding at Mahesh Chowk in the Dharampeth area have sparked outrage among local residents and environmental activists. The incident has triggered fresh concerns over the city’s “Green Nagpur” campaign and the protection of urban greenery.

According to local sources, branches of roadside trees were chopped and some trees were allegedly damaged to make space for a large advertising hoarding at Mahesh Chowk. Residents claimed the act was carried out openly despite ongoing campaigns promoting tree conservation and urban greening across the city.

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Citizens questioned the administration’s stand, stating that while authorities promote environmental awareness and plantation drives on one hand, commercial interests appear to be taking precedence over ecological protection on the other. Locals warned that such incidents could severely disturb the environmental balance in densely populated urban areas.

Corporator Sunil Hiranwar also strongly objected to the incident and demanded strict action against those responsible. “The cutting of trees in this manner will not be tolerated. Immediate action must be taken against the culprits,” he said.

Residents are now awaiting an official inquiry and action from the civic administration regarding the alleged illegal cutting of trees in the area.

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