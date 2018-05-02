Video: Nagpur Police will ensure hassle free checking of MPSC aspirants, assures DCP Vinita S

Nagpur: With Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam is due on March 21, Nagpur Police have instructed their personnel deployed at checkpoints to make sure hassle free checking while commuting to the centers, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 2, Vinita S.

DCP Vinita S has said that the MPSC aspirants just have to show their identity cards at checkpoints. Cops will ensure that their valuables time will not be wasted and they should reach the centers with significant amount time in hand.

DCP Vinita has also advised the MPSC aspirants , “To ‘Lock’ the right answers and put ‘Down’ all your worries during the exam!”

Watch video here: