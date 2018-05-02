Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Mar 20th, 2021

    Video: Nagpur Police will ensure hassle free checking of MPSC aspirants, assures DCP Vinita S

    Nagpur: With Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam is due on March 21, Nagpur Police have instructed their personnel deployed at checkpoints to make sure hassle free checking while commuting to the centers, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 2, Vinita S.

    DCP Vinita S has said that the MPSC aspirants just have to show their identity cards at checkpoints. Cops will ensure that their valuables time will not be wasted and they should reach the centers with significant amount time in hand.

    DCP Vinita has also advised the MPSC aspirants , “To ‘Lock’ the right answers and put ‘Down’ all your worries during the exam!”

    Watch video here:

    Trending In Nagpur
    Video: Nagpur Police will ensure hassle free checking of MPSC aspirants, assures DCP Vinita S
    Video: Nagpur Police will ensure hassle free checking of MPSC aspirants, assures DCP Vinita S
    राज्य सरकारचे मंत्री खंडणीखोर-बलात्कारी-व्यभिचारी, मुख्यमंत्र्यांचे नियंत्रण सुटले
    राज्य सरकारचे मंत्री खंडणीखोर-बलात्कारी-व्यभिचारी, मुख्यमंत्र्यांचे नियंत्रण सुटले
    Cub of T1 tigress found dead at wildlife sanctuary in Nagpur
    Cub of T1 tigress found dead at wildlife sanctuary in Nagpur
    छत्रपती चौक मेट्रो स्टेशनचे कार्य पूर्णत्वाकडे
    छत्रपती चौक मेट्रो स्टेशनचे कार्य पूर्णत्वाकडे
    Step motherly behaviour to hotels & restaurants, absolutely unacceptable – NRHA
    Step motherly behaviour to hotels & restaurants, absolutely unacceptable – NRHA
    होली में भंग , होली मार्केट पूरी तरह है बंद
    होली में भंग , होली मार्केट पूरी तरह है बंद
    Suspension of Passenger Services on Orange Line (Wardha Road)
    Suspension of Passenger Services on Orange Line (Wardha Road)
    Senior PI Meshram wins battle against Covid-19, joins duty in style!
    Senior PI Meshram wins battle against Covid-19, joins duty in style!
    COVID-19: Nagpur reports 3,676 fresh COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths
    COVID-19: Nagpur reports 3,676 fresh COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths
    उपराजधानी में जारी है कोविड-19 का तांडव
    उपराजधानी में जारी है कोविड-19 का तांडव
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145