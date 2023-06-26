Video: Nagpur Police Shipai rams into electric DP, twice, to electrocutes himself; dies

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, Kashinath Karade, a Police Shipai, reportedly ended his life by ramming into an electric DP here on Monday. What is even more horrifying is that Kashinath attempted this act twice before being stunned by the shock the first time. However, the second time proved fatal as he succumbed to electrocution.

Karade, a resident of Pension Nagar behind Ramdev Baba College, had previously served in the Indian Army before joining the police force.

The exact reason behind Karade’s decision to take this extreme step is not yet clear.

In the meantime, cops have rushed to the spot and sent his body for postmortem. A case of accidental death has been registered. Further investigations are on.

Watch Video Here:

