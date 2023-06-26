Nagpur reports 78.4 mm rain in last 24-hours, minimum temp drops to 22.8 degrees

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State, has been experiencing heavy rainfall, with the city reporting a staggering 78.4 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, as stated in a bulletin released by the Regional Meteorological Department of the India Meteorological Department on Monday.

In addition to the significant rainfall, the city has witnessed a notable drop in temperature. Due to the persistent showers, the minimum temperature in the Second Capital has plummeted to 22.8 degrees Celsius. This sudden dip has provided some relief to residents from the sweltering summer heat, but it has also brought about cooler and damp conditions.

Advertisement

The incessant rain has caused substantial inconvenience to residents, with numerous roads and low-lying areas submerged under water. Local authorities have been working tirelessly to address the situation and minimize the impact of the downpour. Efforts are currently underway to clear clogged drains and provide relief to the affected areas.

The Regional Meteorological Department has issued an Orange Alert for Tuesday and a Yellow Alert for the next couple of days, signaling the possibility of further rainfall. Residents have been advised to take necessary precautions during this period, such as avoiding unnecessary travel and ensuring proper drainage in their surroundings. The local administration has initiated relief measures, including the deployment of additional personnel and equipment to effectively manage the situation.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement