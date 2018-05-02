Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Video: Nagpur Police, NMRD raze illegal construction of LPK9 Bar and Restro

    Nagpur: In a joint action against illegal construction flourishing in the city, Nagpur Police in association with Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRD) razed illegal structures of LPK9 Bar and Restaurant in Hingna on Friday.

    It is pertinent to mention that LPK9 Bar has been associated with several irregularities in the past and Nagpur Police have also conducted numbers of raids in the same regards.

    Cops lead by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Gajanan Rajmane supervised the action.

    Watch video here:

    Beware, cyber thugs active to loot people in festive season
    Facing police heat, BJP Corporator Pohane surrenders before DCP Sahu
    Students furious over technical glitches in online exams
    Man tries to kill wife, her mother with cricket bat in Mankapur
    पुलिस आयुक्त अमितेश कुमार ने शस्त्र धारक नागरिकों की बैठक कर लंबित प्रकरणों की सुनवाई की
    Fire gutted scrap shop in Kharbi
    CP orders cancellation of arms licences of ‘tainted’ businessmen
    देश में पिछले 24 घंटों में सामने आए 47 हज़ार से ज्यादा केस, 670 लोग मरे
    Shocking: 17 tigers electrocuted to death in Vidarbha in 5 years
    Dubious land deal in Wathoda comes under CP’s scanner
