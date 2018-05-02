Video: Nagpur Police, NMRD raze illegal construction of LPK9 Bar and Restro

Nagpur: In a joint action against illegal construction flourishing in the city, Nagpur Police in association with Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRD) razed illegal structures of LPK9 Bar and Restaurant in Hingna on Friday.

It is pertinent to mention that LPK9 Bar has been associated with several irregularities in the past and Nagpur Police have also conducted numbers of raids in the same regards.

Cops lead by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Gajanan Rajmane supervised the action.

Watch video here: