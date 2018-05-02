List of best Compact SUVs in India

Which are the cars you consider when you think of SUVs? Maybe Ford Endeavor or Toyota Fortuner! However, there’s tremendous growth in the Indian Automobile segment where the automakers have come up with a new concept of Compact SUVs. The idea is to preserve the exterior features of an SUV in a compact hatchback without forgoing the off-road capabilities. Compact SUVs have grown tremendously in the Indian market and because of their masculine appearance and compact dimensions they are now the go-to option for many Indian families.

In this context, we’ll discuss some of the top Compact SUVs that are famous in India:

Mahindra Thar is one of the top-selling SUVs in India with four-seater arrangements. Talking about the features, this SUV has 3 types of roofs to select from (Soft top, hardtop, and convertible), a touch screen with G-monitor display, pitch, roll, compass, and steering angle. The minimum price range of this SUV starts from Rs9.80 lakh. The best thing is that you can choose from different color variations- Mist Silver, Aquamarine, Rocky Beige, Diamond White, Black, and Red Rage.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza





Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is the second-best SUV in India and has superior features making it one of the preferred choices among Indian drivers. Dual functioning LED DRLs, projector headlamps, leather steering wheel, smart entry system, wide cabin space are some of the characteristic features of this SUV. You can get them in different color variants. It offers a smooth ride and the price ranges between Rs7.3 Lakh to Rs11.15 lakh.

Hyundai Creta





Starting from a price range of Rs9.81 Lakh, Hyundai Creta is the ultimate SUV car with a spectacular design. With the mannish posture and the gallant exterior, it is definitely one of the stylish SUVs of all time. The car features a New In-car command technology. You can also control your car from any location through the feature of the advanced connectivity that it offers. Creta is available in 10 color variations- lava orange dual-tone, phantom black, galaxy blue metallic, polar white, lava orange, to name a few. The top variant of this SUV is Rs17.31 lakh.

Hyundai Venue

The stylish Hyundai Venue is one of the five best SUVs and it comes with a great price tag! Some of the best features of Hyundai Venue are wireless charging, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Central locking, Parking Assist, Keyless Entry, ABS with EBD, and others. The range starts from Rs6.75 Lakh to Rs11.65 lakh. Hyundai has launched 19 variants of this model and the top variant is the Hyundai Venue SX Plus Sport DCT which is available at Rs11.65 lakh.

Tata Nexon

The last one of the top Five Compact SUVs is the Tata Nexon having seating arrangements for 5 passengers. It offers high-quality features- 16-inch alloy wheels, LED projector lens, revised bumper, Headlamps with LED, and new Tri-arrow signature highlight is an add-on feature. Nexon has six color variants and this 5 seater is available at a price tag of Rs7.00 Lakh to Rs12.70 lakh.

Planning to opt for a compact SUV? By looking at the above top SUVs, you can easily compare the features, price, and color variations. Keep in mind your budget and choose the one that suits you the best.