Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Nov 6th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    No bail yet for Arnab Goswami, hearing in High Court to continue  on Saturday

    The Bombay high court on Friday heard the interim bail plea of Arnab Goswami in a suicide abetment case and said it will continue the hearing on Saturday noon at a special session.

    Goswami, chief editor of Republic TV, will thus have to spend a third night in custody following his arrest for alleged abetment of suicide of an interior designer Anvay Naik who had worked on his office in Mumbai.

    On Wednesday, a Chief Judicial Magistrate in Alibaug, Sunayna Pingale, had rejected a plea for his police custody and remanded him in 14 days’ judicial custody in the case against him and two others dating back to May 5, 2018.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Beware, cyber thugs active to loot people in festive season
    Beware, cyber thugs active to loot people in festive season
    Facing police heat, BJP Corporator Pohane surrenders before DCP Sahu
    Facing police heat, BJP Corporator Pohane surrenders before DCP Sahu
    Students furious over technical glitches in online exams
    Students furious over technical glitches in online exams
    Man tries to kill wife, her mother with cricket bat in Mankapur
    Man tries to kill wife, her mother with cricket bat in Mankapur
    पुलिस आयुक्त अमितेश कुमार ने शस्त्र धारक नागरिकों की बैठक कर लंबित प्रकरणों की सुनवाई की
    पुलिस आयुक्त अमितेश कुमार ने शस्त्र धारक नागरिकों की बैठक कर लंबित प्रकरणों की सुनवाई की
    Fire gutted scrap shop in Kharbi
    Fire gutted scrap shop in Kharbi
    CP orders cancellation of arms licences of ‘tainted’ businessmen
    CP orders cancellation of arms licences of ‘tainted’ businessmen
    देश में पिछले 24 घंटों में सामने आए 47 हज़ार से ज्यादा केस, 670 लोग मरे
    देश में पिछले 24 घंटों में सामने आए 47 हज़ार से ज्यादा केस, 670 लोग मरे
    Shocking: 17 tigers electrocuted to death in Vidarbha in 5 years
    Shocking: 17 tigers electrocuted to death in Vidarbha in 5 years
    Dubious land deal in Wathoda comes under CP’s scanner
    Dubious land deal in Wathoda comes under CP’s scanner
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145