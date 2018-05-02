No bail yet for Arnab Goswami, hearing in High Court to continue  on Saturday

The Bombay high court on Friday heard the interim bail plea of Arnab Goswami in a suicide abetment case and said it will continue the hearing on Saturday noon at a special session.

Goswami, chief editor of Republic TV, will thus have to spend a third night in custody following his arrest for alleged abetment of suicide of an interior designer Anvay Naik who had worked on his office in Mumbai.

On Wednesday, a Chief Judicial Magistrate in Alibaug, Sunayna Pingale, had rejected a plea for his police custody and remanded him in 14 days’ judicial custody in the case against him and two others dating back to May 5, 2018.