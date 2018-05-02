Video: Nagpur Police carry out procession to aware citizens about Covid-19

Nagpur: Known for its innovative policing, the city police on Wednesday took out a procession to aware Nagpurians about novel Corona Virus (Covid-19). Armed with masks and speakers, the police personnel were dictating precautions and advisory to citizens. The cops also urged propel to stay back at home, to avoid ordering/consuming food outside also the mass gathering.

Pan shop owner booked for heckling cop in Telankhedi:

While entire city facing lockdown, the vigilante Nagpur Police are still on their toes to avoid any untoward incidents and ensuring peace among the citizens. Owing to the innovative initiative Sadar police were carrying a drive at Telenkhedi premises when a pan show owner reporter picked up a fight with a Police Sub-Inspector.

Though, the police personnel tried to walk through him the guidelines issued by District Collector, the man picked up a quarrel with the cop.

The situation turned messy when he reportedly heckled the PSI. Following which the cops have rounded him up at Sadar Police Station.