Video: Nagpur Metro’s contract workers protest demanding pending wages

Nagpur: Hundreds of Nagpur Metro contract workers on Wednesday hit the streets demanding pending wages. The agitating workers gathered at Gaddigodam Railway Bridge and raised slogans for their demand.

One of the workers said that they have not been paid wages for the last three months. The Metro authorities force them to work without food and any other facility.

“We work till midnight and when wages are demanded, the authorities turn deaf ears. For the past 10 days, we are neither provided any work nor food. The company officials adamantly tell them to do whatever but the wages will not be paid,” he said.

When contacted for their version, the Metro authorities did not respond to Nagpur Today calls.

