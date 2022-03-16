Board diktat: Late coming students not to be allowed to appear for SSC, HSC papers

Nagpur: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has warned that from March 16 onwards, no latecomers will be allowed to appear for exams in either SSC or HSC. This decision was taken after photos of Board question papers were found on mobiles of those who arrived late. Earlier, students arriving 10 and 20 minutes were allowed to appear for the exam if they could convince the centre in-charge and Divisional Board, respectively, of the reason.

Now for the morning shift, students should be seated in the classroom by 10.20 am. For the afternoon shift, the cut-off time is 2.50 pm. This is the time when students are handed question paper to read, but not allowed to write answers.

In exceptional circumstances, at centre in-charge’s discretion, students may be allowed till 10.30 am and 3 pm, which is the time the students can start writing. But there is now a blanket ban on allowing students, regardless of the reason, who come after that to appear for exams. Board officials say ideally students should reach the exam centre an hour in advance.