3 crooks from Gujarat cheat Nagpur trader of Rs 3.15 crore in ‘Maida’ deal

Nagpur: Three crooks from Gujarat cheated a Nagpur businessman to the tune of Rs 3.15 crore on the pretext of exporting white flour (Maida) to Dubai.

According to report, the accused Suresh Kumar Himmat Khodal and Hardik Patel, both residents of Surat, Gujarat and Pankaj Ravji Gajra, a resident of Pungam, Gujarat were booked by the Dhantoli police on the charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust on the basis of complaint lodged by Vedant Anand Chhabaria, a resident of Plot No. 201, Gurunanak Apartment, Ramdaspeth, Nagpur.

According to police, Vedant is the owner of a food products company. The accused Suresh used to purchase ‘Maida’ from him. He told Vedant that some Dubai-based companies buy ‘Maida’ from India on a large scale. Vedant fell prey to the trap laid by Suresh and they fixed a deal in which the payment would be done through Suresh only, said police. Vedant had sent 23,940 bags of ‘Maida’ to Patel Food Stuff Trading Company in Dubai. The accused Pankaj Gajra is the Director of the company. As a security, Suresh also gave Vedant three post dated cheques of Rs 1 crore each. When Vedant contacted Suresh for the payment, he did not answer the call. The cheques also bounced in the bank.

Dhantoli police, acting on Vedant’s complaint, registered a case under Sections 420, 406 and 34 of Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is on.