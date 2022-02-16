Video: Nagpur girl beats up man who passed obscene remarks

Nagpur: A woman caught hold of a man and thrashed him for making obscene comments in a crowded Sitabuldi Market.

Though, the exact date of the incident could not be ascertained; in the video, a woman can be seen getting off the auto and asking the driver to take the man out. The woman then caught hold of the man and started slapping him.

The incident has again raised questions on the safety of women in the city. However, Sitabuldi Police have clarified that they have not received any information regarding the incident.

Watch video here: