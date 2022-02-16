Covid-19: Active cases fall to 2,373; Nagpur reports 182 fresh cases, 4 deaths

Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Wednesday reported 182 fresh cases and four deaths attributed to the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19). In the last 24-hours, 695 persons recovered from the virus borne disease.

Out of total cases, 93 cases and two deaths were reported from Nagpur city while 78 cases and one death cropped up in Nagpur rural. Total 11 cases and one death was reported from outside the district.

With the latest update, the cumulative positive cases reached 5,76,554 and the number of deaths rose to 10,329. The sum of 5,63,852 people have been successfully recovered from the virus borne disease.

The Covid recovery rate of Nagpur district improved to 97.80% while active cases dropped to 2,373.