Postmen misplaced Aadhar Cards: Cops

Nagpur: A Bunch of 91 Aadhaar cards found with a scrap dealer on Sunday was supposed to be distributed to people by the postman, revealed the investigation conducted by Jaripatka Police.

Senior Police Inspector Vaibhav Jadhav said that the cards were misplaced by the postman during delivery. “We are conducting the investigation to identify the postman,” said PI Jadhav.

It may be mentioned here that a bunch of Aadhaar cards was found by a rag picker near Guru Nanak school on Sunday. He had sold the Aadhaar cards with other material to a scrap dealer. The scrap dealer had checked the Aadhaar cards to return some of them to locals. The dealer phoned the persons and gave the Aadhaar cards to them, according to police.

In a complaint, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Prabhat Agrawal said that the scrap dealer at Christian Colony in Mecosabagh was selling the Aadhaar cards at Rs 20. Agrawal had demanded proper investigation in the case as the case related to national security.

PI Jadhav said that the scrap dealer was questioned on Tuesday in the matter. “We have recovered envelopes of Aadhaar cards with a postal stamp,” he said.