Video: Nagpur Dump Yard Fire Rages On: NMC, MPCB Face Public Fury Over Environmental Crisis

Nagpur: A massive fire broke out at the Bhandewadi dumping yard in Nagpur on April 19 at around 1 PM, and even after five days, the flames continue to rage. Toxic smoke billowing from the burning waste has shrouded the city, choking the lungs of Nagpurians. The disaster is not just above ground—air, land, and water are all facing serious contamination.

Thousands of tonnes of garbage have already been reduced to ashes, yet the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has failed to dispose of even that residue safely. These ashes are now being carried by the wind to every corner of the city, posing a major environmental and public health threat.

Both the NMC and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) are being held accountable for this crisis. MPCB, the agency responsible for taking immediate action in such situations, has come under sharp criticism for its silence and inaction.

When Nagpur Today reached out to MPCB’s Regional Officer Hima Deshpande, she confirmed that a team had visited the site. However, when questioned about the specific actions taken, she abruptly ended the call, further raising concerns about transparency and urgency.

Local citizen Anjaya Anparthi has taken formal steps by writing to the MPCB, demanding strict action against responsible NMC officials. In the letter, Anparthi stressed that the incident is not accidental but a direct result of poor waste management and repeated violations of solid waste handling protocols by the NMC.

The letter calls for the following actions:

Registration of an FIR against negligent officials

Imposition of heavy fines

Launch of a departmental inquiry

Suspension or cancellation of the Bhandewadi dumping yard’s permits

It also points out that despite receiving crores in central funding, NMC has failed to implement proper waste segregation, scientific processing, and recycling. Mixed waste continues to be dumped untreated, which, according to the letter, directly triggered the fire.

In closing, Anparthi urged MPCB to take swift action to restore public trust and ensure accountability in governance. The situation, residents say, is a grim reminder of the environmental cost of negligence.

