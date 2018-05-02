Video: Nagpur Cyber Cell recovers 111 lost mobile phones

Nagpur: The Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, Additional Police Commissioner (Crime) Sunil Phulari and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Economic Offence Wing) Vivek Masal on Saturday handed over 111 stolen cell phones to citizens at Police Gymkhana, Civil Lines.

The vigilant officials of Nagpur Cyber Cell have searched and recovered these 111 mobile phones worth Rs 32,06,117 of citizens who lost them last year.

Senior Police Inspector Ashok Bagul, Constables Suryakant Chambhare, Deepak Chauhan, Kunal Hatewar and all the team of Nagpur Cyber Cell worked determinedly in this regard.

