RBI organises cycle rally to mark Financial Literacy Week 2021 in Nagpur

Nagpur: As a part of Financial Literacy Week, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Nagpur office organized a cycle rally to create more awareness on the theme of the Financial Literacy Week 2021 — “Credit Discipline and Credit from Formal Institutions” — on Saturday

Regional Manager Sangeeta Lalwani flagged off the rally that started from Reserve Bank of India, Main Office Building, Civil Lines at 9 am and concluded at Reserve Bank Staff quarters, Amravati Road, Bharat Nagar.

General Manager of Financial Inclusion and Development Department Suresh Satpute, General Manager Venketashwaran, General Manager Nidar, Dy General Manager Security Sirola, Assistant General Manager B K Singh, and RBI Employees were some of the promienent participated in the cycle rally.