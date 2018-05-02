Now, you can get learner’s licence test from home in Maharashtra

The new system allows people to take learner’s licence test online by using Aadhaar-based authentication

Nagpur: Cheers: Now, those who wish to take a learner’s licence test do not have to go to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) anymore as the Maharashtra Transport Department launched an online learners’ licence system.

The new system, inaugurated by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray recently, allows people to take learner’s licence test from home by using an Aadhaar-based authentication mechanism. Aspirants wishing to apply for a learning licence can visit the Road Transport Ministry’s Sarathi 4.0 website and take an online test.

The Chief Minister also launched an online vehicle registration system for vehicles across the State by the dealers. Dealers will be able to complete all formalities and payments of taxes online and there will be no need to bring the vehicle to RTO premises, according to the State Transport Department.

The move will not only be convenient for citizens, but also reduce the burden on around 200 government officials at RTOs. Every year, 1.5 million learning licences are issued, and 2 million vehicles are registered in the state, the Transport Department said.

The Transport Department through this mechanism has put forward an ambitious step towards people’s welfare. The system will not only help citizens avoid long queues at RTOs and save time and energy, but also about 200 government officials who have to deal with citizens queuing up for driving licences.

To apply for a learner’s driving license in the State, aspirants can watch a few online videos on road safety and opt-in for the learner’s license test on the website. Watch online videos on road safety to understand the importance of driving safely and within limits.

Several such clips are available online on the official YouTube channel of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

At present, the two offices of Regional Transport Office in Nagpur issue around 260 learning licences to the aspirants per day.