Video: Nagpur cops seized Odisha truck smuggling around 1,500 kgs of Ganja to Beed

Nagpur: In a major action against rampant activities of smuggling of forbidden drugs, the squad of NDPS and SSB of Nagpur Crime Branch intercepted a truck from Odisha carrying around 1,500 kilograms of Ganja here, on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar informed that the two from Odisha along with people who were assigned to receive the consignment from Beed were arrested by Nagpur and Beed Police respectively.

“We had identified some routes from Odisha to South India passing through Nagpur which are being used by the narco smugglers. Specifically trained sniffer canines and teams of various agencies and police were keeping high vigil on these. On Wednesday, we received secret input regarding a truck from Odisha smuggling major consignment of Ganja to Beed district. Acting swiftly on the input, the squad of NDPS and SSB swung into action and nabbed two accused from Pardi area,” said the top cop.

Watch Video Here:

