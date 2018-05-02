Video: Nagpur Cops raid Aradhana Sarees in Gandhibagh for violating Covid norms

Nagpur: The squad of Kotwali Police on Wednesday raided Aradhana Sarees for flouting Covid norms set by the District Administration.

Aradhana Sarees, one of the leading businesses in the Sarees Retailers near Tinnal Chowk in Gandhibagh were found operating defying Covid norms. Sun of 45 costumers were also found inside the shop. Following which the cops have booked the proprietors for the shop. Further investigations are on.

It is pertinent to mention that under the Break The Chain guidelines the State Government has banned the operations of all the non-essential shops.





