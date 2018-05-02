Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Wed, Apr 14th, 2021

    Video: Nagpur Cops raid Aradhana Sarees in Gandhibagh for violating Covid norms

    Nagpur: The squad of Kotwali Police on Wednesday raided Aradhana Sarees for flouting Covid norms set by the District Administration.

    Aradhana Sarees, one of the leading businesses in the Sarees Retailers near Tinnal Chowk in Gandhibagh were found operating defying Covid norms. Sun of 45 costumers were also found inside the shop. Following which the cops have booked the proprietors for the shop. Further investigations are on.

    It is pertinent to mention that under the Break The Chain guidelines the State Government has banned the operations of all the non-essential shops.


    Gadkari assures smooth supply of oxygen, drugs to corona-ravaged Nagpur
    Foreign liquor worth Rs 8.78 lakh seized in Pardi
    Bhondve's book ''IAS Chi Paulwaat' will be pathbreaking for students: Gadkari
    Video : होटलों को अपने अधीन ले सरकार- चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले
    Hotel Ashok, Laxmi Nagar donates ambulance for transit of Covid Patients
    Cab driver, aide held for blackmailing, extorting Rs 6 lakh from man in Pratap Nagar
    Nagpur Police Chief Amitesh Kumar pays floral tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar on his 130th Birth Anniversary
    CBSE 10वीं की परीक्षा रद्द, 12वीं के पेपर्स टाले गए, 4 मई से शुरू होने थे एग्जाम
    Are CT Scan centres fleecing corona patients who are flocking for HR-CT test?
    Relatives create ruckus, ransack Alexis Hospital over dead body, 2 held
