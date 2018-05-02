Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Wed, Apr 14th, 2021

    CBSE class 10th exam cancelled and 12th exams postponed

    New Delhi: The CBSE Class 12 board exams have been postponed and the Class 10 exams have been cancelled, the government said today after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with top officials to discuss demands to cancel them because of the massive Covid spike across the country.

    The Board Exams for Class 12, which were to be held from May 4 to June 14, have been put off. The results of the Class 10 board exam would be prepared “on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board”, the government said.

    The decision was taken amid spiraling Covid cases in the deadly second wave of infections. This morning, India recorded 1,84,372 new coronavirus infections in the highest single-day rise so far, with 1,027 deaths.


