Video: “Nagpur cops conduct search operation at Central Jail, found 5 gms ganja, no sight of mobiles,” says CP Kumar

Nagpur: Following the joint search operation conducted by Crime Branch and Zone 2 Police, Nagpur Police have found 5 grams of Ganja (Marijuana) from Central Jail premises. However, no mobile phones were found during the drive, informed Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar here, on Wednesday.

The Top Cop also discussed the role of suspended Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) of the State Anti-Naxal Operations (ANO), now behind bars for allegedly raping a minor, in the alleged drug racket operating inside the Nagpur Central Jail.

Notably, the Anti-Narcotics Cell, Crime Branch teams under DCP Chinmay Pandit, DCP Sandeep Pakhale, ACPs Nilesh Salve, Roshan Pandit and comprising 10 PIs and 200 staff conducted the searches in the jail and across Nagpur. DIG Swati Sathe said a vigilance team from Pune would soon reach Nagpur for a more intensive inquiry.

Nagpur Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested seven persons, including the PSI Pradeep Kumar Nitawane’s brother Sachin who is a constable with tehsil police, Kawale’s brother Shubham, their friend Suraj Waghmare, Bhagirath Khardayal, Atharva Khatakhati, Moreshwar Sonawane and Mukesh Naidu alias Baba. Khatakhati was a co-accused with gangster Sheikhu in an Ambazari kidnapping case.

Watch video here:

