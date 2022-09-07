Audio clips of Amit Shah’s address at internal BJP meet in Mumbai puts State party leaders in a fix

Advertisement

Mumbai: Audio clips of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s internal meeting with State BJP office-bearers and elected representatives at Meghdoot, a government bungalow on Malabar Hill currently allotted to Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, has created a major controversy and put the State leaders in a fix.

Amit Shah was in Mumbai to pay his respects to the Lalbaugcha Raja at Parel and for other programmes recently.

During the internal meeting, Shah addressed the party office-bearers. However, when some leaders were shooting a video of the meeting, Shah immediately asked them to stop the video recording saying the internal meeting was strictly party matter.

However, to the surprise of Amit Shah, some news channels broadcast the audio clips of his address to the office-bearers. Shah had specifically told them not to record the proceedings of the party’s internal meeting.

The audio clips of the internal meeting reaching the news channel have put the State BJP leaders in a hot spot. Now, the party has reportedly launched an internal probe as to who recorded the audio clips and how the news channels got them.

