Medical feat: Doctor at Gondia’s BJ Hospital removes 1426 stones from woman’s gallbladder!

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a rare medical feat, Dr. Vikas Jain, a specialist surgeon at Gondia’s BJ Hospital, performed a successful operation and removed 1426 small-large stones from a woman’s gallbladder. The woman was suffering from severe abdominal pain.

It is noteworthy that due to the accumulation or hardening of cholesterol in the gallbladder, there is a complaint of stones and along with this, there is a problem in digesting food. The woman suffering from problems like indigestion, sour belching, heaviness in the stomach, vomiting, sweating was having unbearable pain in the abdomen and the size of the gallbladder of the female patient had become many times more than normal. When the patient underwent tests like ultrasound and CT scan, it was revealed that there are innumerable stones in the gallbladder. The doctors decided to have a timely operation to remove the stones.

Advertisement

Jhuranbai Madavi, a 55-year-old woman resident of village Boda in Malanjkhand Tehsil of Balaghat district in Madhya Pradesh, underwent a complex and challenging operation on August 31, which lasted for a few hours, in which 1426 small and large stones were removed from her gallbladder.

The removal of 1426 stones from the woman’s gallbladder in such a large quantity perhaps can be the first such case in the world itself. It is being speculated that Dr. Vikas Jain’s name could be recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records for this successful operation.

Notably, Dr. Vikas Jain, Head of BJ Hospital and Research Institute in Gondia, has registered his name in the Limca Book of Records by removing the largest stone while performing complex and challenging operations before this, along with successful operation of the woman’s stomach. He has set a record by removing a breast tumour of 5.6 kg.

However, in this case, the woman has been discharged from the hospital on September 3 after removing 1426 stones from her gallbladder and she is recovering at home.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement