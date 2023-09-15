Video: Nagpur BJP leaders lock horns over allegations of NMC employee misuse

Nagpur: A storm is brewing within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as former corporator and prominent party member, Balya Borkar, has levied serious accusations against the BJP’s City President, Jitendra Kukde.

Borkar alleges that Kukde is allegedly engaging Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) employees for personal purposes. Moreover, he claims that certain employees, facilitated by Kukde for their positions, have been consistently absent from their duties, demanding a recovery of their salaries. This internal strife is causing unrest among senior party leaders.

According to sources, Nikhil Kawle, hailing from an economically disadvantaged background, has a bedridden elder brother for whom he is the primary caregiver. Nikhil, they affirm, has diligently fulfilled his professional duties and owes his employment to Kukde’s intervention.

Despite being cognizant of the facts, senior BJP leaders have refrained from openly discussing the matter. In a startling development, Balya Borkar claims to have received a threatening call from Nikhil Kawle.

Borkar squarely places blame on Kukde for obstructing his communication with the media. Borkar further alleges that two of his nieces are facing mistreatment at the hands of NMC officers, purportedly at the instigation of Kukde.

The rift between Kukde and Borkar is not a recent development. In 2020, when Kukde assumed the position of Chairman of the Transport Committee of NMC, he initiated several projects, including ‘Nagpur Darshan’.

However, upon Borkar’s succession, these projects were reportedly neglected. While the BJP may eventually resolve this particular dispute, it underscores underlying fissures within the party, akin to those observed within the constituents of the MVA.

Sources suggest that Kukde may contemplate resigning from his role as city chief, but he is resolute in preventing his supporter from becoming a scapegoat.

A senior leader suggests that Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is likely to mediate and potentially find a resolution when he visits Nagpur in the coming days.

