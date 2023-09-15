District Collector proposes ‘Dry Day’ initiative to combat dengue outbreak in Nagpur

Nagpur: In response to the surge in Dengue cases, the district administration is calling on residents to observe a ‘dry day’ every Saturday, as a crucial measure to curtail the spread of the disease.

Dr. Vipin Itankar, District Collector, emphasized that Dengue cases have been identified in both rural and urban areas of the district. To effectively counter the mosquito-borne disease, Dr. Itankar urged for the aggressive implementation of the ‘one hour for Dengue control’ concept.

Under this initiative, individuals are encouraged to dedicate one hour every Saturday to engage in cleaning activities, such as clearing utensils, disposing of abandoned tires, and emptying cooler tanks, followed by thorough drying. This collective effort aims to eliminate potential mosquito breeding grounds, consequently aiding in Dengue prevention.

Dr. Itankar articulated these recommendations during a training program focused on the prevention and control of Dengue. The event, held at Bachat Bhavan in the Collectorate premises on Wednesday, saw the participation of key figures including Atul Pant, District Administration Officer; Dr. Aditi Tyadi, District Malaria Control Officer; Monika Charmode, District Filaria Control Officer; along with Health Officers from various Talukas, and officials from municipal councils, Panchayat Samiti, and the Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

