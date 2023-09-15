Locals demand swift action as Gandhisagar Lake posing ‘Dengue’ risk in Nagpur

Nagpur: As the monsoon halts the desilting efforts at Gandhisagar Lake, lush grass and shrubs have taken root on its bed, presenting a potential breeding ground for mosquitoes. With the looming threat of Dengue, local residents in the vicinity of the lake find themselves grappling with the situation.

Former corporator, Pramod Chikhle, spearheaded a delegation of concerned citizens who met with Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijeet Chaudhary.

They submitted a memorandum, urging the removal of grass from the Gandhisagar lake bed. The affected area falls within the jurisdiction of the Dhantoli Zone of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC).

The delegation, consisting of Arun Gadge, Mithun Bhondale, Rakesh Gawande, Narendra Gautam, Shubham Kale, Haribhau Borkar, Kalpana Surve, Manisha Jichkar, Vibha Sawant, Sandhya Ashwale, and Nirja Patil, emphasized the urgency of the matter.

Gandhisagar Lake holds a central position in the city, and ongoing efforts to beautify it encompass tasks like deepening and desilting. During the monsoon, these activities have come to a halt, allowing grass to flourish on the lake bed. In certain areas, it has grown to heights of four to five feet.

Drawing attention to the popular jogging tracks surrounding the lake, Chikhle stressed the significance of immediate action to the Municipal Commissioner during their discussion.

Chikhle has called upon the Municipal Commissioner to instruct relevant authorities to swiftly clear the grass and restore the lake’s aesthetic appeal. The community awaits a prompt resolution to this pressing issue.

