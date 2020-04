Nagpur: A thick blanket smoke along with mighty flames emanated from city’s sprawling Bhandewadi dumping yard, spread over 2 acres of expanse, following a major fire incident in the wee hours of Monday. This was the second incident of fire amid lockdown.

The reason behind the fire was given as rise in mercury, no casualties were reported in the incident.

At least 5 fire tenders have been pressed into service to contain the flames.