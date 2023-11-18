Video: Nagpur at the heart of DRI’s crackdown on ‘International Gold Smuggling Syndicate’

Nagpur: In a significant development, Nagpur has emerged as a pivotal center for an international gold smuggling syndicate, prompting the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) to intensify efforts to apprehend the elusive main controllers of the operation. Since October 2023, the syndicate has successfully brought in 45.4 kg of gold, valued at over Rs 27.5 crore, with the city playing a crucial role in its illicit activities.

To date, the DRI has made 16 arrests connected to the syndicate; however, these individuals are believed to be carriers and coordinators rather than the masterminds behind the operation. The syndicate is suspected of smuggling gold into India from Bangladesh and subsequently distributing it across various cities. The DRI is actively collecting evidence to identify and apprehend the key members responsible for orchestrating the smuggling operations.

Collaborative efforts are underway among various Zonal Units of the DRI to track down the main controllers of this international gold smuggling syndicate, which has allegedly brought in 45.4 kg of gold into the country.

DRI’s operations conducted in Nagpur, Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra, as well as Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh during October and November, resulted in the seizure of 45.4 kg of smuggled gold. Despite the arrests made during these operations, the prime orchestrators of the syndicate remain at large. The ongoing investigation is actively gathering additional evidence, with a focus on identifying those responsible for decisions related to the purchase, smuggling, and sale of the intercepted gold.

The syndicate, currently under the DRI’s scanner, is suspected of smuggling gold into India through the international border with Bangladesh, redirecting shipments to cities such as Mumbai, Nagpur, and Varanasi using land and rail routes.

Notably, the investigation has implicated some prominent jewelers from Nagpur in connection with the syndicate. As the inquiry continues, the extent of their involvement is yet to be revealed, underscoring the complexity of the case.

