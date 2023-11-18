Nagpur PSI’s wife commits suicide

Nagpur: The middle-aged wife of Nagpur Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) allegedly committed suicide at her house under Pachpaoli Police Station jurisdiction on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Mrs. Wakode, the wife of PSI Sunil Wakode.

The exact reason behind Mrs. Wakode taking this extreme step could not be ascertained immediately. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case of accidental death and have sent the body for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Further investigations are on.

