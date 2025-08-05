Video Nagpur: 3 Booked for Using Minister’s Name to Threaten Police at Party

Advertisement



Nagpur: Three individuals have been booked by Nagpur Police after a Friendship Day party at Eden Greenz on Kamptee Road turned controversial, with one of the organisers allegedly invoking the name of Maharashtra Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule in an attempt to threaten police officers. The incident took place on Sunday night and a video of the confrontation went viral the next day, sparking widespread criticism.

The accused have been identified as:

1. Vedant Chhabria, resident of Nagpur

2. Ritesh Chandrashekhar Bhadade (33), resident of Vena Nagar, Dattawadi, Wadi, Nagpur

3. Akash Bhanmali Samal

According to officials, the organisers violated several conditions of the event permit and continued playing loud music despite warnings. They also allegedly obstructed police officials from performing their duties, creating a public nuisance and breaching prohibitory orders issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police.

A written complaint was lodged by the on-duty officer, leading to the registration of offences under BNS Sections 293, 221, 223 along with Sections 33(1)(w)(iii), 131, and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Crucially, police said one of the organisers attempted to use political influence by directly referencing Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule’s name in front of officers. The act, captured on video, has drawn strong reactions for attempting to misuse a public figure’s name to escape accountability.

Senior police officials stated that such conduct not only undermines law enforcement but also has the potential to damage the public image of the minister. DCP Zone V Niketan Kadam confirmed that the organiser seen in the video will be summoned and the matter investigated thoroughly.

The incident has once again raised concerns about political name-dropping at public events and the pressure it creates on police officials during enforcement.