Death trap: Major structural flaw detected on Nagpur’s Pardi Flyover

Nagpur: A serious structural defect has been detected on the newly inaugurated Pardi Flyover, raising alarming safety concerns for motorists. An 80 mm gap has developed between the span girders on the Pardi Check Post to HB Town arm of the flyover, whereas, as per engineering norms, the gap should not exceed 40 mm. Experts warn that this technical lapse during span joining could trigger major accidents if not rectified immediately.

The situation is further aggravated by the deteriorating condition of the flyover. Despite being opened to the public just a few months ago, heavy movement of trucks and other large vehicles has already taken a toll on the structure. The road surface has peeled off at several stretches, and the joint gap, now nearly a foot wide, is reportedly increasing by the day, posing a serious threat to vehicular movement.

Adding to the woes, heaps of garbage have accumulated along the sides of the flyover, reflecting the lack of maintenance and civic attention. Locals fear that unless authorities act swiftly, the city’s largest flyover could soon turn into an accident hotspot.