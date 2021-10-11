Video: MVA Bandh evokes mixed response in Nagpur

Nagpur: A day-long bandh called by Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) — a ruling alliance of the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena — on Monday to protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, evoked a mixed response.

While essential services such as medical stores, milk supply, hospitals etc have been kept out of the Maharashtra Bandh, other markets wore a deserted look at some pockets in Nagpur City.

In the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, at least eight were killed including four farmers. The bandh is being observed in solidarity with farmers of the country, who have been protesting since last year against the Centre’s three farm laws.

The leaders of the three protesting parties said that it is necessary to wake people up against the Centre’s anti-farmer policies, adding that farmers are not alone in their fight and the process of showing solidarity with them must begin from Maharashtra. “All the major political parties, organizations and labour unions have supported the Maharashtra bandh. We have been making appeals to avoid any sort of violence,” said the leaders.