    Published On : Thu, Jun 4th, 2020

    Video: Mutilated body found at Empress mill compound

    Nagpur: Sensation surrounded Express city vicinity on Thursday after a highly decomposed body of a man sans a leg and a hand was spotted inside Empress Mill, near Empress Mall on Thursday. The deceased was not identified yet.

    Prima facie, it appears that the body was dumped there 10-12 days ago. Some locals who spotted the body alerted the cops. Acting swiftly, Ganeshpeth police rushed to the spot and sent the body for autopsy.

    Cops have also started scanning for the missing persons list to match the identify of the deceased.

