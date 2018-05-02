Treat hotels and restaurants separately during crowd classification – NRHA

A delegation of Nagpur residential Hotels Association (NRHA) led by its president Tejinder Singh Renu met Additional Commissioner, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Ram Joshi, held detailed discussion and submitted memorandum.

Tejinder Singh Renu, president NRHA foremost submitted heartiest gratitude on behalf of NRHA to NMC for keeping Nagpur well under control from the Covid-19 pandemic by strict enforcement of lockdown.

Renu submitted that NRHA humbly request NMC to allow hotels to open in this ‘Mission Begin Again’ as many hoteliers are facing extreme economic problems, while maintaining staff & other fixed expenditure & payments as in NMC’s order dated 01.06.2020, hotels and restaurants are still kept in prohibited category till 30.06.2020; although we appreciate that home delivery kitchen is permitted since day one of lockdown.

NRHA requested that while we categorically agree that to avoid crowding these categories as mention in clause 8 of NMC order are prohibited, however residential hotels needs to treated separately as its usually just one or two persons in a room and check-in check-out procedure also doesn’t occur in extreme rush. With the marginal relaxations, we are bound to have visitors to Nagpur City as many visit for medical reasons, government officials, IT sector and gradually business travelers.

NRHA further assured that all prescribed guidelines and standard operative procedures (SOP) as directed by Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Tourism and Nagpur Municipal Corporation will be followed in true spirits for safety of us, guests and staff.

Addl. Commissioner Ram Joshi said that since the State Order doesn’t permit hotel and restaurants to open till 30 June, hence NMC cannot permit as of now. He assured that NMC will forward this demand of NRHA to State Government with appropriate remarks seeking their directions. Also present with NRHA delegation were Prakash Trivedi – IPP, Dr. Ganesh Gupta – vice president and Nitin Trivedi – joint secretary.