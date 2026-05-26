Video: MSF guard exposes alleged nexus between private labs and GMCH insiders

Nagpur: Disturbing allegations of an organised nexus between private pathology laboratories and insiders within the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) have triggered outrage after a Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) jawan publicly exposed what appears to be a deep-rooted racket operating inside one of Vidarbha’s largest government hospitals.

The explosive claims surfaced through a viral video released by the jawan, who accused private laboratory employees of freely roaming through highly sensitive hospital areas, including Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and patient wards, allegedly to collect blood samples from admitted patients. The revelations have raised serious questions about hospital security, patient privacy, and the possible commercial exploitation of poor patients seeking treatment at the state-run medical institution.

GMCH, often described as the final hope for thousands of economically weaker patients from across Vidarbha, is now under a cloud of suspicion over how outsiders allegedly gained repeated access to restricted medical zones without resistance.

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In the video, the visibly frustrated MSF jawan alleged that security personnel had repeatedly detained private lab agents trespassing inside the hospital premises. Several of them, he claimed, were even handed over to Ajni police following instructions from the hospital administration. However, despite police intervention, the accused allegedly returned to the hospital soon after and resumed their activities without fear.

The jawan further alleged that MSF personnel attempting to stop the unauthorised entry were threatened with serious consequences. His remarks reflected growing frustration among security staff, who now question whether honest enforcement inside the hospital has become meaningless in the absence of strict action against violators.

The controversy has once again exposed the alleged parallel economy flourishing around government hospitals, where desperate patients are often pushed toward expensive private diagnostic services despite the availability of government facilities.

Sources familiar with the functioning of the hospital alleged that a large network of private pathology laboratories operating around Medical Square survives heavily on referrals originating from GMCH. More shockingly, allegations have resurfaced that some contractual and resident doctors allegedly direct patients toward selected private laboratories in exchange for commissions and financial benefits.

The issue is not entirely new. During the tenure of former GMCH Dean Dr Abhimanyu Niswade, similar complaints had surfaced regarding patients allegedly being forced to undergo diagnostic tests outside the hospital. At the time, strict action and suspension orders against erring doctors had reportedly sent panic through middlemen and private agents operating inside the system.

Now, with fresh allegations going viral, public anger is mounting rapidly. Citizens and patient rights activists are demanding a high-level independent inquiry into the alleged nexus involving private labs, hospital insiders, and possible administrative negligence.

The controversy has also cast a shadow over the credibility and efficiency of GMCH’s own diagnostic laboratory services. Serious concerns are being raised over whether certain tests are intentionally shown as “unavailable” or deliberately delayed to divert poor patients toward private centres. In many instances, financially struggling patients are reportedly advised to conduct costly tests outside despite government-funded facilities existing within the hospital itself.

The silence of the hospital administration has only deepened suspicion. Repeated attempts to contact GMCH authorities for clarification reportedly went unanswered, further fuelling public concern over what many are now calling a systematic exploitation racket thriving inside a government healthcare institution.

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