Emergency Heatwave Alert Triggers Panic Across Vidarbha, Including Nagpur

Nagpur: An emergency heatwave alert sent to mobile phones across several districts of Vidarbha on Tuesday created confusion and panic among citizens after phones suddenly blared loud warning tones accompanied by emergency messages.

Many residents initially feared a major disaster or security threat due to the intensity of the alert sound and the unexpected notification appearing on their devices.

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The emergency message, issued through the government’s public warning system, warned of a possible severe to extreme heatwave in parts of Vidarbha over the next 24 hours.

According to the alert, districts including Amravati, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Nagpur and Wardha are likely to experience intense to very intense heatwave conditions. Authorities also warned that hot and humid conditions could continue during nighttime hours in some areas.

The sudden high-volume alert startled many people, with some fearing possibilities such as an earthquake, war-like situation, or another major emergency before reading the message fully. Screenshots and videos of the alert quickly went viral on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, the administration clarified that the notification was only a precautionary public awareness message and urged citizens not to panic. Officials stated that the alert was issued to help people stay cautious amid rising temperatures and to prevent heatstroke and dehydration-related incidents.

Weather experts have advised residents to avoid direct exposure to sunlight during afternoon hours, drink sufficient water, wear light clothing, and take necessary precautions against extreme heat.

With temperatures continuing to rise in several parts of Maharashtra, authorities have appealed to citizens to follow official weather advisories and remain alert during the ongoing heatwave conditions.

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