Court directs Nagpur Police to file FIR against PI Vinod Choudhary in alleged police brutality case

Nagpur: Taking cognisance in an year-old old Police Brutality allegation raised again then Crime Branch Unit 3 Police Inspector Vinod Choudhary, the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) V M Deshmukh has issued an order directing Lakadganj Police to file FIR against Chaudhary and a civilian, Ashfaq Ali for their alleged role in assaulting, threatening and extorting money from the budding building associate Raja Sharif.

According to details, Ali a resident of Gittikhadan had borrowed ₹14 lakh from Sharif (28), a resident of Anant Nagar for construction of his house. The duo had also reportedly signed proper contract on stamp papers for returning the amount. In the contract that has signed in December 2019, Ali had promised to return the money in March 2020.

However, Ali never returned the amount and the matter went to cops. During the same, Sharif has alleged that he had received from PI Choudhary who had summoned him at Crime Branch office, Ali was also present there on this occasion. PI Choudhary then beat him and asked him to never ask about his money, Sharif has alleged.

Sharif had later approached then Police Commissioner, Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in this connection. CP Upadhyay had ordered a thoroughly probe into the matter.

PI Vinod Choudhary on the other hand has rubbished the allegations raised by Sharif and clarified that Sharif was only summoned for routine investigation and he has not harmed Sharif in any sort of manner.