Video: Miscrents launch murderous attack on two in Rana Pratap Nagar

Nagpur: An Attempt on the life of two youths was made by a group after a car hit their motorcycle in parking. The incident took place at Vinayak Apartment in Subhash Nagar area of Rana Pratap Nagar Police Station on late Saturday night.
The injured have been identified as Lalit alias Avi Arun Bhusari (29), a resident of Plot NO. 30, Gorley Layout and Amol Ramesh Rathod (25), a resident of Vinayak Apartment.
According to police sources, Lalit came to Amol’s place for a meeting. Three youths were standing in the parking area of the apartment. Lalit’s car hit a two-wheeler of the youths when he was parking the vehicle at 11.30 pm. The youths got angry and attacked Lalit.
When Amol attempted to intervene into the matter, the accused attacked Amol with a stick and fled the spot. Rana Pratap Nagar police have registered a case under Sections 307 and 34 of IPC against the accused.