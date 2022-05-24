Video: Miscrents launch murderous attack on two in Rana Pratap Nagar

Advertisement

Nagpur: An Attempt on the life of two youths was made by a group after a car hit their motorcycle in parking. The incident took place at Vinayak Apartment in Subhash Nagar area of Rana Pratap Nagar Police Station on late Saturday night.

The injured have been identified as Lalit alias Avi Arun Bhusari (29), a resident of Plot NO. 30, Gorley Layout and Amol Ramesh Rathod (25), a resident of Vinayak Apartment.