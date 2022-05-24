109th convocation of Nagpur University on May 25

Nagpur: The 109th convocation of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) will be held on Wednesday, May 25 at 10 am at Kavivarya Suresh Bhat Hall, Reshimbagh in the city. For the first time, the Convocation will witness all girls receiving the highest number of medals.
In most convocations of the university girls always outshine boys, but this time it is all girls, no boys. Uday Samant, Maharashtra’s Higher and Technical Education Minister will deliver the convocation address while Chancellor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will preside over the function.
Aparajita Arunkumar Gupta of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Law College, conducted by RTMNU, will get 8 medals and two prizes. Aparajita, who has topped the entire university, scored the highest marks in BA LLB (five years course). Aarju Baig of G H Raisoni Institute of Information Technology has bagged 7 gold medals in MBA examination. Nidhi Amar Sahu of Institute of Science will be receiving 4 medals in this convocation for scoring the highest marks in M.Sc (Chemistry).
Similarly, Shubhangi Devdas Dhargave, a student of Dr Madhukarrao Wasnik PWS College has secured 4 gold medals and one prize as she got the highest marks in MA (Marathi). The fifth student who will receive 4 gold medals and one prize is Shriya Shrikant Nandagawli who has done her MA from Dr Ambedkar Thought Department of RTMNU. She secured highest marks in MA (Dr Ambedkar Thought). Rupali Arunrao Hiwase of Post Graduate Teaching Department of Education, RTMNU, is the sixth girl who is in the list of girls securing the highest marks in M.Ed and will receive 4 gold medals and one prize.
Dr Dayaram Lalwani will be honoured with Doctor of Letters, the highest degree. Students who have cleared Winter 2020 and Summer 2021 examinations will get their degrees in this convocation in which 531 students will receive Ph.D while 77,678 students will be conferred Graduation and Post Graduation degrees. There will be 110 meritorious students who will receive 189 medals and prizes including 151 Gold medals, 9 Silver medals and 20 prizes.
Dr Subhash Chaudhari, Vice Chancellor, Dr Sanjay Dudhe, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Dr Raju Hiwase, Registrar, Dr Praful Sable, Director of Examinations and Evaluation, Deans of all four faculties, members of Management Council will be seated on the dais during the convocation.