109th convocation of Nagpur University on May 25

Nagpur: The 109th convocation of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) will be held on Wednesday, May 25 at 10 am at Kavivarya Suresh Bhat Hall, Reshimbagh in the city. For the first time, the Convocation will witness all girls receiving the highest number of medals.

In most convocations of the university girls always outshine boys, but this time it is all girls, no boys. Uday Samant, Maharashtra’s Higher and Technical Education Minister will deliver the convocation address while Chancellor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will preside over the function.

Aparajita Arunkumar Gupta of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Law College, conducted by RTMNU, will get 8 medals and two prizes. Aparajita, who has topped the entire university, scored the highest marks in BA LLB (five years course). Aarju Baig of G H Raisoni Institute of Information Technology has bagged 7 gold medals in MBA examination. Nidhi Amar Sahu of Institute of Science will be receiving 4 medals in this convocation for scoring the highest marks in M.Sc (Chemistry).