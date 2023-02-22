Video: Miscreants organise bike rally without permission, wield swords on Shivaji Jayanti in Nagpur, arrested

Nagpur: Tehsil Police have arrested six persons for allegedly organizing a bike rally, without valid permission, and wielding swords in Mominpura area on Shivaji Jayanti here, on Sunday. The video of the entire incident had gone viral on social media platforms, with locals questioning law and order situation in Nagpur city.

Based on the complaint received, we’ve booked the accused persons under relevant Sections of 188 APC, Unlawful Assembly and Arms Act and placed them under arrest, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 3, Gorakh Bhamre to Nagpur Today.

Advertisement

Speaking to Nagpur Today, DCP Bhamre informed that the said incident occurred on Sunday.

“Some people from the Pardi area had organised a bike rally on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti. As they had not sought any sort of permission from the police department, cops were unaware about the rally. While crossing the Mominpura area, the accused persons reportedly wielded swords. We received a complaint in this regard, following which an arrest was made by Tehsil Police,” said the DCP.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement