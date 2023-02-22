At 37.4 degrees Celsius Nagpur witnessed hottest day of summer 2023 in Feb

If the mercury rises another 0.5 degree Celsius in the next 24 hours, the summer record, for a decade, will be broken

Nagpur: The maximum temperature in the Second Capital of the State rose to 37.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, marking the hottest day of Summer 2023, so far, in the month of February.

It is pertinent to mention that, if the mercury rises another 0.5 degree Celsius in the next 24 hours, the summer record, for a decade, will be broken. It may be recalled that Nagpur had recorded 37.8 degree Celsius on February 22, 2017, which was the hottest February day in the decade while, the hottest February day (39.2 degree Celsius) was on February 24, 2006.

In the last 24-hours, the mercury climbed around 5 degrees resulting in heat starting to sting.

For the first time in this season, the maximum temperature crossed 37 degrees in Nagpur.

In the last 24 hours, temperatures rose by 1.5 to 2 degrees in many districts of Vidarbha. Warm winds are being felt across Vidarbha.

Akola had the highest temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius. Washim recorded 38 degrees, Wardha 37.6 and Gadchiroli 33.8 degree Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Department, due to dry weather and sharp sun rays, the heat is increasing. The mercury is expected to rise further in the coming days. However; a new western disturbance may happen on February 25 in the Himalayan region. In addition, cyclonic circulation is developing in Haryana, but it is unlikely to affect Central India.

