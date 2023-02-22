Miscreants break into Agarbatti Shop in Pachpaoli, flee with Rs 7 lakh cash

Nagpur: Some unidentified robbers reportedly sneaked into an Agarbatti (Incense Stick) shop in Mehandibagh area under Pachpaoli and fled with Rs 7 lakh cash between the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, police said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the owner, Nitin Kumar Laxman Prasad Agrawal (53), a resident of Itwari Maskasath Railway Bridge, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli Police have registered a case under Sections 457, 380 of the IPC.

According to police sources, Agrawal owns Mama Agarbatti Shop near Mehandibagh Bridge. On Monday night, he had put Rs 7 lakh cash in the drawer. However, when he returned to the shop on Tuesday morning, he found the locks broken and cash missing.

Cops in the meantime have registered an offence and started the investigation.

