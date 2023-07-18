Video: Meet Nagpur’s “Dog Man” and his merciful act!

Nagpur: Ranjeet Nath, a 59-year-old astrologer and passionate dog lover in Nagpur, has become the centre of controversy for his unwavering commitment to feeding stray dogs on the city streets. While some admire his dedication, others oppose his actions and engage in heated arguments with him.

Ranjeet, also known as “Dada” or “The Dog Man,” faces humiliation and aggression from people who want him to stop feeding the street dogs. Videos capturing instances of abuse and mistreatment towards Ranjeet have gone viral on social media, sparking concern among animal lovers. This report delves into the situation, shedding light on Ranjeet’s decade-long mission and the evolving public perception of his efforts.

For over ten years, Ranjeet Nath has been actively involved in feeding stray dogs in various localities of Nagpur. His acts of kindness gained attention during the COVID-19 pandemic, as he continued to provide food, particularly biryani, to the hungry canines. Videos showcasing his compassionate actions garnered positive feedback and support from the community, showcasing the dire circumstances faced by stray dogs during challenging times.

However, as the lockdown restrictions were lifted and people began resuming their daily activities, Ranjeet’s actions started to draw opposition. Some individuals view the feeding of street dogs as a nuisance and engage in arguments with Ranjeet, expressing their dissatisfaction. Regrettably, these conflicts have escalated to instances of abuse and even physical assault against Ranjeet, which have been captured on camera and widely shared on social media platforms. The incidents have sparked outrage among animal lovers and highlighted the need for greater understanding and empathy towards animal welfare.

Over the controversy, Nagpur Today talked to him. Watch here what Ranjeet Dada has to say:

