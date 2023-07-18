Traffic mess at Besa Square creates daily ordeal for school students

Nagpur: The lives of children attending schools in Besa and Beltarodi area are being put to a lot of hardships due to inadequate road facilities and encroachment on the narrow road that resulted in severe traffic congestion on a daily basis.

Besa Square, located on the Manewada-Besa-Ghogali route, serves as a major junction for buses transporting students from many schools. With a combined student population of approximately 10,000, these schools close daily classes around the same time, triggering a chaotic race among the buses. A resident of the Besa area said that the competition leads to massive traffic jams at Besa square. As a result, students find themselves trapped in buses daily.

The Besa area has witnessed a significant rise in housing projects and many leading schools have been established here. Unfortunately, the development of essential infrastructure is missing from the area. Despite being a part of New Nagpur, Besa Gram Panchayat has been just elevated to Nagar Panchayat instead of making it part of Nagpur Municipal Corporation. As a result, the government body does not have adequate funds to meet the basic needs of the growing population, including adequate roads, gardens, sewage lines, and streetlights, the resident said.

Another resident said that the road connecting Besa Square to Ghogli is inadequate to handle the increasing traffic. Similar conditions prevail on Manish Nagar-Besa Square-Pipala. The situation is exacerbated by the simultaneous departure of multiple school buses which result in queues extending up to a kilometre in all directions, he said.

The absence of traffic police personnel at Besa Square, responsible for ensuring the smooth flow of traffic for these school buses, further adds woes. Ironically, traffic police can be found actively stationed at theT-point in Manish Nagar where they set up barricades to facilitate vehicle movement. While at Besa Square, the situation has worsened due to movement of heavy vehicles and sand trucks and even heavy encroachment, a resident claimed.

